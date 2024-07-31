New business coming to iconic West Haven waterfront spot

The waterfront property in West Haven sitting vacant has hopes of being a place to be for beachgoers come next summer.

“We are a beach front gathering, family friendly,” said Mike Delvecchio, owner of Riva coming to West Haven.

Delvecchio has big plans for a vacant site along the waterfront called Riva.

“We got all this shoreline and we really don’t have that place that nowhere to hear live music outdoors, have something to eat, grab an ice cream cone,” said Delvecchio.

Riva’s will contain a restaurant, biergarten, lounge, and ice cream parlor. It will sit on the former site of the former drive-in “Chicks” which closed in 2015 and was torn down in 2023.

Delvecchio, who is West Haven born and raised, has memories at Chick’s.

“Everyone used to hang out in the parking lot grabbed a hot dog, hamburger, after your baseball game growing up,” he said.

Now, he’s excited to give the location new life.

“There is nothing better than to bring back something over here especially being from West Haven,” he said.

Mayor Dorinda borer is excited about the progress the shoreline is making toward economic revitalization.

“We are a beach community so we are going to take advantage of every bit of the beach we can,” said Mayo Borer.

She sites projects including a coffee and wine shop coming in, beach upgrades including bathrooms and showers, housing, and now Riva.

But the Savin Rock corridor was also dealing with a years-long legal battle between Jimmie’s, another waterfront historic restaurant, and the New England Brewing company, who was seeking to move in next door to Jimmies.

After a number of appeals on the move, NEBCO has ended their expansion endeavor according to the mayor. Bids on the location will begin next week.

With her attention on Riva, though, Borer says she sees progress, calling the boom in business expansion, a waterfront “Renaissance.”

“I think the West Haven residents are ready for it, I think this is what they have been asking for,” said Mayor Borer speaking on Riva.

And as Delvecchio walks the spot as he prepares to break ground, he too is excited about the future of West Haven’s waterfront.

“Basically a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Delvecchio.

According to Delvecchio, if everything goes according to plan, they hope to break ground come August and have Riva up and running by Memorial Day of 2025.