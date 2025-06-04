New Canaan high school student advocates for farm to school program legislation

A push to make sure students have fresh food at school. That’s what the farm to school program does while also supporting our local farmers.

A New Canaan High School student is a big advocate of it and wants to strengthen the program through new legislation.

When it comes to food, it’s a passion project for New Canaan High School junior Zane Tickoo, particularly when it comes to keeping local farms open. He said hundreds closed last year.

“There are these farms that have been passed down for years and now they are unsure of what to do because the youngest generation is completely uninterested,” Tickoo said.

It’s an issue Tickoo is aware of and believes can be helped with farm to school programs where local farms provide healthy produce and other ingredients for schools in the state.

Tickoo said he works with nonprofits to help bring this program to other schools. He believes that can help keep farms afloat while also teaching students about where their food comes from to boost interest in farming.

“The youth voice is extremely important in determining the future of how agriculture works in Connecticut and how food and the food system of Connecticut is really going to be shaped moving forward,” Tickoo said.

He testified earlier this year in favor of House Bill 7013 which would strengthen farm to school programs in our state and broaden the reach of them to include childcare providers.

Lawmakers say these programs can build healthy habits for kids.

“Kids that are exposed to new foods, especially when there’s novelty associated with it like ‘This is exciting. It was grown in your community at a local farm’ they’re more likely to consume those healthy foods,” Rep. Jaime Foster (D-Ellington) said.

“It’s important for our kids to know that they can go into a store and buy healthy produce,” Rep. Bobby Gibson (D-Bloomfield) said.

Tickoo was thrilled to see the bill passed the state House unanimously last month and said these programs are a win-win for farms and families.

“The farms are getting more recognition, and agriculture is kind of being reborn in a state,” he said.

The bill now moves on to the state Senate for a vote, which should happen before the end of the legislative session Wednesday.