New Canaan Man Arrested After Claiming He Accidentally Shot and Killed His Wife: Police

A New Canaan man who told police he accidentally shot and killed his wife was arrested, according to officials.

Officials said Margaret Kokoth died after being shot by her husband, 77-year-old Albert Kokoth. He was taken into custody on Thursday and faces charges including second degree assault and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police said that after investigating, they determined that a crime occurred.

Kokoth was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

New Canaan police, along with the state police Major Crimes Squad, are processing the scene. The state Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Officials said they expect additional charges to be filed as their investigation continues.