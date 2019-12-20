New Canaan Officers Save Driver Severely Burned in Car Fire

New Canaan

Two New Canaan police officers are being credited with saving the life of a driver they found severely burned in a car fire.

The officers responded to Rosebrook Road around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

They found a car off the road and on fire, according to police.

Sgt. Peter Condos and Officer Tom Patten ran to the car and noticed the driver was near the vehicle and was burning.

The officers used snow and their bare hands to put out flames on the driver's body.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

One of the officers received minor injuries during the rescue.

Both will be honored with the Department's Lifesaving Award, according to New Canaan police.

