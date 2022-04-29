New Canaan Police Officer Charged With Possession of Explosives, Assault Weapon: Official

A New Canaan police officer has been arrested after explosives were found at his Stratford home, according to the Fairfield state’s attorney.

David W. Rivera, a New Canaan police officer, was arrested on Thursday on a warrant charging him with illegal possession of explosives, illegal storage of explosives, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal storage of a firearm and three counts of improper transfer of a firearm, according to Fairfield state’s attorney Joseph Corradino.

During a search of Rivera’s home, police found high explosives improperly stored, Corradino said, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

The state’s attorney said Rivera is alleged to have used the explosives in his business training working dogs for various organizations and the warrant states that he had no permit for the possession of the high explosives and also had an assault weapon.

The Stratford Police Department, the Naugatuck Police Department, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, and the State Police Bomb Squad were involved in the investigation.

Bond was set at $250,000 and Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday.