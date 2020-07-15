New Canaan Police Search For Person Who Abandoned Kittens in Shoebox

New Canaan police are looking for whoever abandoned three newborn kittens in a shoebox last weekend.

The kittens were found around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers were called to the New Canaan Post Office for the report of a suspicious box that had been left on the building's landing dock.

Police discovered the three kittens inside the Calvin Klein shoebox.

It is not clear how long the kittens were there.

The kittens were taken to Pet Animal Welfare Society, Inc. (PAWS) in Norwalk to be cared for.

Anyone with information on who may have abandoned the kittens is asked to call New Canaan Animal Control at (203) 594-3510.