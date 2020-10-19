New Canaan Police Warn Residents After 40 Mailboxes Were Entered

New Canaan police are urging residents to bring mail that contains sensitive material, including checks, to the post office to ship it rather than leave it in your mailbox after several reports of people going into other people’s mailboxes.

Police said an officer was checking the area of White Oak Shade Road around 6 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a residential mailbox was entered and investigators found 14 residential mailboxes on Main Street open and 25 mailboxes on White Oak Shade open. Police said the mailboxes were entered during the early morning hours and no mail was reported stolen.

Then, around 10 a.m. Sunday, an officer took a report from a Nursery Road resident that mail and a package were missing from the resident’s mailbox.

Police said the theft of mail often leads to financial crimes and identity theft and they are urging all residents to bring sensitive mail, especially mail that contains checks, to the post office rather than leave in an unsecure residential mailbox.

Police urge residents to download the “MYPD” app, search for “New Canaan” and get connected and to follow Twitter@newcanaanpolice for crime alerts. Residents can also contact NCPD at 203-594-3500 for assistance.