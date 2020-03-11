New Canaan Schools to Close for 14 Days Due to Coronavirus

New Canaan Public Schools will be closed for the next 14 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The schools will be closed Thursday and they will start e-learning programs on Friday.

The news comes the same day state officials announced the third case of COVID-19 in the state, an New Canaan resident. That patient had no known contact with other coronavirus patients, and health officials believe it may be a case of community spread. The school closures are an effort to limit that spread.

"Closing schools is not something any Superintendent, Health Department, or town does lightly. Nonetheless, after careful thought and consideration, and with the strong support of our school district doctor and other medical experts, it is the right decision for our students, staff, and community," Superintendent Bryan Luizzi wrote in a letter to the community.

Three people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus. The other two patients include a man from Wilton and a woman from Bethlehem, both of whom are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling.

Two New York residents who work in Connecticut have also tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency and a civil preparedness emergency over the coronavirus on Tuesday.