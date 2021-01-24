New CDC Director Said Biden Administration Is Struggling With Lack of Vaccine Data

The Biden administration aims for 100 million vaccinations within his first 100 days as president

Dr. Rochelle Walensky
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The newly appointed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Sunday that the federal government remains in the dark about just how much vaccine is currently available and warned that states like New York won't be able to quickly replenish its limited supply, NBC News reports.

“One of the biggest problems right now is I can't tell you how much vaccine we have, and if I can't tell it to you then I can't tell it to the governors and I can't tell it to the state health officials," Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Fox News Sunday."

Walensky added the government does not "have as many doses as we would like now for states like New York [or] for other states that are claiming to have run out of vaccine."

As President Joe Biden pledges to distribute 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days, Walensky said "the supply is probably going to be the most limiting constraint early on."

"We're really hoping that after that first 100 days we'll have much more production," she added.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

