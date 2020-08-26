New London

New Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit to Support Research

US Coast Guard

The Coast Guard Auxiliary has a new unit dedicated to supporting research.

This new unit is the first dedicated to the Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) in New London. The RDC does research on how new technologies can be applied to Coast Guard missions, often focusing on large-scale field testing.

US Coast Guard
Rear Admiral Allan, D1, is briefed on the Hailing Acoustic Laser Light Tactical System HALLTS a Warning System mounted on an RBS.

The new unit's focus will be on subject matter expertise, field research and public affairs. Its coordinator, Bruce Buckley, will work to create a skills bank to align research priorities to those of Auxiliary units across the country.

US Coast Guard
Rear Admiral Allan, D1, is briefed by RDC Researcher Steve Dunn on unmanned aviation systems.

This article tagged under:

New LondonUS Coast Guard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us