New Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit to Support Research

The Coast Guard Auxiliary has a new unit dedicated to supporting research.

This new unit is the first dedicated to the Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) in New London. The RDC does research on how new technologies can be applied to Coast Guard missions, often focusing on large-scale field testing.

The new unit's focus will be on subject matter expertise, field research and public affairs. Its coordinator, Bruce Buckley, will work to create a skills bank to align research priorities to those of Auxiliary units across the country.