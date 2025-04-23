New community partnership saves New Haven's IRIS food pantry

A local food pantry and resource for the immigrant community in New Haven was at risk of closure after federal cuts. Now, thanks to a new partnership between IRIS (Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services) and CSK (Community Soup Kitchen), they’re able to remain open, and even expand.

“This is that old expression, that necessity is the mother of invention,” said Maggie Mitchell Salem, executive director at IRIS.

Within the first week of January, those at IRIS were experiencing massive cuts in funding from the federal government. A couple of months ago, they were having to choose between cutting down on client services, or their operations.

“A member of our team said, ‘The pantry! Why don’t we have a partnership with the Community Soup Kitchen because they’re looking for a space in Fair Haven. We’re in Fair Haven, and why don’t we share those costs,’” Mitchell Salem said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The partnership between IRIS and CSK then quickly formed. Not only did the organizations begin to share costs, but now they are also combining resources to operate and extend the IRIS Food Pantry on Hamilton Street.

Now, the pantry has transformed into a place where they serve hot meals four days a week instead of giving out nonperishables and other household items and clothing one day a week.

“Our mission is to expand our services into the neighborhoods in New Haven that are deeply food insecure. Fair Haven was one of those neighborhoods,” said Gregory DePetris, board hair of CSK.

On Wednesday, members of both organizations, Gov. Ned Lamont, and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker gathered at the pantry to highlight the new partnership.

“We’re going on because that’s all we know how to do. We’re not a construction site. You give us the stop work order, we don’t hang up our hard hat. You know, we just find new ways of operating,” Mitchell Salem said.

On average, the pantry serves about 650 families every week. Other than helping the hungry, IRIS provides services to those who are seeking asylum and other immigrants.

DePetris and Mitchell Salem both reflected on the crowd of people lining up outside their doors Wednesday, excited for what’s to come.

“It's hard to put into words. I think that I try to see it through the eyes of, you know, our volunteers and the staff. Everybody who works at CSK at one time came to us to eat and volunteered and then stayed on to get a job. And I see the joy in their hearts and, and what they do to feed people each day and how it makes them feel,” DePetris said.

“Food is not a divider. It's a uniter. And there is so much need in the community that we don't, most of the people that come here are not our clients. And we love that because we're able to show that it's not just about your immigration status, it's about your need,” Mitchell Salem said.

The funding for the new partnership is on a year-to-year basis for now, but those at IRIS and CSK said this is a team that will work together for years to come.

They are asking for the public’s help since the organizations operate off of donations.

In order to help, click here.

Those at IRIS are also calling attention to HB 7021, which would supplement Connecticut Foodshare.

“The funding is desperately needed. Our supply is now far less than it was a month ago, and that is a direct result of reduction in Connecticut Foodshare’s funding,” Mitchell Salem said.