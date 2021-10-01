New Conn. Laws Go Into Effect Today

Starting today, several new laws are going into affect in Connecticut. Here's what you need to know about each one of them.

New Pedestrian Safety Law

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pedestrians will be allowed to let drivers know that they'll be crossing the street with the signal of their hands.

The new law applies to marked and unmarked crosswalks, and any intersection where people can walk from corner to corner. It will be the driver’s responsibility to stop or slow down when a pedestrian is attempting to cross.

Drivers who fail to yield, could face a $500 fine.

Bottle Fee for Mini Bottles of Alcohol

A five-cent fee will now be added for any mini bottles of alcohol, or nips bought.

Several new laws will go into effect in Connecticut on Friday.

The fees will be put towards recycling and litter cleanup efforts within the cities or town where the nips were bought. The money can also go to anything from hiring a recycling coordinator to buying special storm drains to keep the trash out.

The fee is non-refundable so people can’t turn in their nip bottles like they would for a water bottle in order to get the deposit back.

Seat Belt Requirement

A new law will require anyone inside a vehicle to wear a seat belt, including those in the backseat. Previously, adult passengers in the back seat were not required to wear a seat belt.

A new law taking effect Friday will change the way drivers must yield for pedestrians across the state.

In an analysis of crashes in Connecticut between 2017 and 2020, more than 12,000 people who were sitting in the back seat were hurt and dozens died. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is hoping this new law helps to change that.

“Our goal is at the DOT is zero fatalities, and it's hard to imagine. But unrestrained passengers in the backseat can become projectiles in the event of a crash, causing some serious injuries and or fatalities,” said DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

Officers cannot pull you over for not buckling up, but if you're pulled over for something else such as speeding and the officer sees anyone unbuckled, they can be fined. It's a $50 fine if the driver is 18 or older. A $75 fine if the driver is under 18.

Marijuana Growing

Starting today, medical marijuana patients will be able to grow up to three mature and three immature plants at home.

The limit will be 12 total plants per household.

Ice Cream Truck Safety Law

A new bill will now require ice cream trucks to alert drivers that children are nearby.

Tristan's Law will require ice cream truck owners to install flashing lights, caution signs, signal arms and front convex mirrors on trucks by May.

The law is named for 10-year-old Tristan Barhorst, who died after being struck by a car after getting ice cream.

More than a year after their son was hit and killed by a car passing an ice cream truck, two Wallingford parents are pushing for a Connecticut law to implement safety measures surrounding ice cream trucks to the federal level.

Breastfeeding in the Workplace

A new law has been approved and goes into affect to today that will address breastfeeding in the workplace.

According to the new law, any employee may, at her discretion, express breast milk or breastfeed on-site at her workplace during her meal or break period and an employer "shall make reasonable efforts to provide a room or other location, in close proximity to the work area, other than a toilet stall, where the employee can express her milk in private.

Inoperable Traffic Signals

If a traffic control signal at an intersection is not working, a driver will be required to stop and proceed as though a stop sign was facing in each direction at the intersection unless a police officer directs the driver to do otherwise.