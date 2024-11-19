New Haven

New contract for New Haven police officers would include salary increase

By Angela Fortuna

The New Haven Board of Alders has approved a new contract for police officers in the city, which would include a 25% salary increase for current officers.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the board voted unanimously to approve a six-year collective bargaining agreement between the city and New Haven police union.

The contract includes a 25% salary increase over six years, which would benefit current officers. It also sets a $70,000 starting salary to help attract new recruits. That amounts to an increase of nearly $20,000 a year, according to Elicker.

Police officers will also get new schedules to support an improved work-life balance.

"I want to thank the Board of Alders for their strong support of this contract and ongoing partnership in ensuring the safety of our residents. I look forward to signing this contract with Police Union President Cotto, giving our officers a well-deserved raise, and welcoming new applicants to join New Haven’s finest," Elicker said.

The proposed contract received 96% support among police union members last month, the mayor said.

The agreement will be finalized into a formal contract in the coming weeks, which will go to Elicker and Police Union President Florencio Cotto for approval.

Officers have been working without an official contract for more than two years now.

The department has 334 current officers, and is looking to fill more than 50 open positions. A full police force would be 392 officers, Elicker said.

