New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in New Haven Tomorrow

Monday will mark the first day that people 75 and older, along with other eligible patients will get to roll up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Those 75 and older can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut. State officials say Phase 1B will eventually expand to include those 65 and older, but it will take time to get enough doses.

It's the latest effort by the city to boost up vaccinations after some early logistical issues. The goal is to ensure that those who are eligible can receive their shot.

At least 22 vaccination centers will be set up inside the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said new data indicated the existing COVID-19 vaccines were still effective against new variants. “Right now from the reports we have literally as of today, it appears that the vaccines will still be effective against them with the big caveat that you want to play close attention to it,” Fauci said.

The city is partnering with Yale New Haven Health to help with vaccine distribution. A second vaccine site is located at the Lanman Center on Ashman Street. The goal of the new sites is both accessibility and equity for all communities who need to get vaccinated.

Health and city leaders are formulating plans to offer mobile sites in the near future at different housing authority sites.

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, a study has found that they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities. One of the authors of the Business Insider report, senior healthcare reporter Shelby Livingston, joined LX News to discuss the difference in vaccination rates, and the questions it raises about racial equity.

New Haven's Health Department said The Medical Reserve Corps will help with vaccine distribution and different nursing students from Quinnipiac University and other area universities will help with administering shots.

The Floyd Little Athletic Center will open on Monday and is open seven days a week.