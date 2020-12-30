New COVID Testing Site Opens at Connecticut Post Mall

Among the cars winding through the new COVID-19 test site in Milford, those waiting for a swab say they’re driven by a need to be safe.

“We have a new baby in the family and I just want to be a little bit cautious,” said Dominic Orifice of Milford.

“I know some people that I know that have been exposed, so I just want to make sure,” said Bill Miklos of Milford.

Community Health Center Inc. launched its 18th test site Wednesday at the Connecticut Post Mall, in the parking lot outside the old Sears store.

It’s a partnership between CHC, the Post Mall and lead by Milford’s health director, Deepa Joseph.

“I think the volume that we’re seeing today shows that there are people who are looking for testing and in need of it,” said Joseph.

The @CHCConnecticut #COVID test site is busy in Milford. It's at the old Sears at the @CTPostMall. I talked to the Milford Director of Health and people in line who both say this was needed for the holiday season. More on @NBCConnecticut at 4 & 6. #NBCCT #ConnectingYou pic.twitter.com/Hw1k3b1062 — Kyle Jones (@KyleJonesNBC) December 30, 2020

She says there was an increase in demand following Thanksgiving, and it was clear that testing had to be more accessible during the holidays. It’s a trend Community Health Center is seeing across the state.

“We know that a large number of people traveled over the holidays, rode in airplanes, some students will be going back to college, so demand for testing is certainly going to increase given all those factors,” said Leslie Gianelli, the vice president of communications for Community Health Center Inc.

The mall location is a welcome addition in the area. Miklos tells NBC Connecticut getting tested has been a struggle.

“I think it’s really difficult to get something at the same day or even the next day,” said Miklos.

The site has walk-up and drive through testing Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. People are asked to register on the CHC website.

The tests are processed by Quest, and the whole operation should be a help to shoreline residents.

“Obviously there’s a lot of people here today so I think it’s something that’s really caught on and I’m glad to see a lot of people taking advantage of it,” said Orifice.