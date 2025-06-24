New crime trend called ‘jugging' is on the rise, and it's happening in CT

There's a new social media trend that's on the rise nationwide, and it is happening in Connecticut.
The Berlin Police Department says you should be on the lookout for "jugging," which is when suspects wait near a bank or ATM, watch you withdraw money, then follow you.
Police said the thieves are looking for an opportunity to burglarize your vehicle, or rob you.
They say you should take the following steps to protect yourself:
Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Try not to be distracted while in the bank or at an ATM.
- Be discreet. After withdrawing cash, immediately put the money in your wallet or purse.
- Lock your doors once you're in your car.
- Don't leave large amounts of money inside your vehicle.
- Be unpredictable. Mix up your daily routine by visiting your bank at different times, or use a different ATM.
- Be on the lookout for any vehicles that follow you out of the parking lot.
- If you believe you're being followed, call 911 or drive to the police department.