New crime trend called ‘jugging' is on the rise, and it's happening in CT

There's a new social media trend that's on the rise nationwide, and it is happening in Connecticut.

The Berlin Police Department says you should be on the lookout for "jugging," which is when suspects wait near a bank or ATM, watch you withdraw money, then follow you.

Police said the thieves are looking for an opportunity to burglarize your vehicle, or rob you.

They say you should take the following steps to protect yourself:

