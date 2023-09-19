Hartford

New date announced for Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival

NBC Connecticut

Organizers of the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coqui have announced the rescheduled date for the event.

The parade and festival will now be held on Sunday, Oct. 8.

It was orginally scheduled to take place on Sept. 10, but organizers decided to postpone the event after the death of Hartford Detective Bobby Garten in the line of duty. They said they wanted to allow the community time to heal after the tragedy.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all the participants, sponsors, volunteers, and community members for their patience and cooperation during this change," the organizers said in a news release.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Further details about the festivities and the parade will be announced in the coming days, according to organizers.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us