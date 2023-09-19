New date announced for Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival

Organizers of the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coqui have announced the rescheduled date for the event.

The parade and festival will now be held on Sunday, Oct. 8.

It was orginally scheduled to take place on Sept. 10, but organizers decided to postpone the event after the death of Hartford Detective Bobby Garten in the line of duty. They said they wanted to allow the community time to heal after the tragedy.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all the participants, sponsors, volunteers, and community members for their patience and cooperation during this change," the organizers said in a news release.

Further details about the festivities and the parade will be announced in the coming days, according to organizers.