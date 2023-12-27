New details released about shooting that killed police K9, man in Stonington

The state Office of the Inspector General has released new details about a police-involved shooting in Stonington last week that left a police K9 and a man dead.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force attempted to execute an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Vaughn Malloy on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington on Thursday, Dec. 21 around 7:30 p.m.

The arrest warrant had been issued on June 20, 2022, and was for assault and other related charges in connection to a shooting from April 28, 2022. During April the incident, Malloy reportedly fired a gun into the front of a home and hit a woman.

Investigators had conducted ongoing surveillance of the home on Mechanic Street and obtained a search warrant to search there for Malloy on Dec. 21.

While executing the search warrant, investigators said troopers gave numerous verbal commands for Malloy to come out of the house and surrender, but Malloy did not comply.

Because of Malloy not complying, the tactical team entered the front door of the home. According to the inspector general, Malloy left the adjoining unit through a back door into a back yard where the tactical unit was.

The tactical unit reportedly saw Malloy with a gun and gave commands for him to stop. Malloy did not listen and ran eastbound to avoid arrest.

As Malloy ran eastbound to Mechanic Street, authorities said a state police K9 was deployed to stop him as the tactical unit fired two "less lethal" impact munitions. Malloy then fell to the ground and the K9 apprehended him.

During this, the Office of the Inspector General says Malloy fired several rounds at the K9 and troopers. He reportedly hit a police vehicle and killed the state police K9 named Broko.

Four officers then returned fire and shot Malloy several times. First aid was given and EMS was called to transport Malloy to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. Malloy later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they found a gun at the spot where Malloy had fallen.

Body camera footage from two troopers involved in the incident has been released. You can see them here and here. This footage contains graphic content and may be upsetting to viewers.