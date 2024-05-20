New diaper bank opens in New Britain

A new diaper bank opened in New Britain on Monday with the help of new federal funding.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes announced that for the first time the federal government will be providing funding for diaper distribution in the amount of $1.2 million.

Connecticut was one of 18 states chosen, according to Hayes.

The Human Resources Agency (HRA) of New Britain opened the new diaper bank for low-income families in the community.

“It's hard enough to live on a low income. And then to have a child's expense, that is so vital, so important to their health, and not be able to meet it, you know, that's why we know this is going to have a huge impact for families,” Dr. Marlo Greponne, the executive director of HRA of New Britain, said.

Greponne said HRA’s goal is to reach families and provide economic, social and emotional support through programs like the diaper bank, a food bank and other services.

The Leon family has benefited from HRA’s services and support.

Gilberto Leon said his daughter Viviana received diapers through HRA, but the child’s mother previously had to drive to New Haven to pick up diapers. This new location in New Britain will help their family continue to get the services they need.

“Diapers are very expensive, $30 to $50 depending on the brand, so getting diapers at least once a month for me is very helpful. It helps alleviate the costs,” said Leon.

The federal funding, through the Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families, will allow families to get 200 diapers per month. The federal funding is short-term, lasting 18 months.

The HRA of New Britain has already identified families in need through the New Britain Food and Resource Center and the early childhood education programs.

People in need of services are encouraged to visit the HRA website.