New Dining, Shopping Options Coming to Bradley International Airport

New food and shopping options are coming to Bradley International Airport this year.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Connecticut Airport Authority announced plans for six new dining options, two new kiosks for small businesses and renovations at two shopping areas.

Most of the new options will be near gates 20 to 30, with some updates in the food court area.

The new options include a full-service restaurant and bar option with La Familia Tacos + Tequila, as well as quick options in Starbucks, Dunkin’, Jamba, Antie Anne’s and Carvel.

Two local businesses are also coming to the airport. Hartford Prints! based out of Hartford will offer stationary, clothing and other locally sourced goods. Hot Oven Cookies, based out of Springfield, Massachusetts, will be selling its fresh-baked cookies. They will join Gineva Jewelry, a family owned business that already works with the airport. Gineva Jewelry will be moving to a new kiosk with a new look.

During the same period, the Brooks Brothers and CNBC areas will be undergoing renovations.

“We are reimagining travel through Bradley International Airport and, in that regard, we have placed a significant focus on taking our concession experience to the next level,” wrote Kevin Dillon, the Connecticut Airport Authority’s executive director. “The vision to transform our concession program will result in a strategic blend of Bradley’s existing favorites, augmented by new, popular national brands and exciting additions of local flair. Together, they will make up the perfect combination of options to enhance the passenger experience, ensuring that everyone loves the journey through Bradley International Airport.”

These additions are some of several made in recent years to improve the travel experience. For more information on Bradley International Airport, click here. www.flybdl.org