New DMV Location Coming to Putnam

The Department of Motor Vehicles will soon open a new customer service location in Putnam, located at 62 Providence Pike.

The new office is scheduled to open within the next 90 days and will replace the DMV's previous location in Putnam, which has been closed since 2020, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited to bring DMV services back to Putnam in a new location that will better serve customers," DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. " We want to thank all of the people in the Governor Lamont administration and across the state who worked so hard to make this new location a reality," Magubane continued.

The new location is off I-395 and will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The office will offer the same services as the previous location, including driver's license, non-driver ID card, renewals and duplicates, and many more. All services require an appointment.

“We have been dedicated to identifying a new location since closing our previous one,” DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera said. “We look forward to restoring our presence in Putnam and serving the public.”