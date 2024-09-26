New education alternative opens in Wallingford, a space for children and parents 

An education alternative known as The Hub is providing a different education option for families with young children along with a special place for parents in need of a break.

The center held its grand opening on Thursday. The CEO and owner, Jessica Hollander, was joined by the center’s educators and Wallingford Mayor Vincent Cervoni.

“The Hub is a learning center that’s striving to expand the boundaries of what alternative education is and what it could look like in the state,” said Hollander.

The Hub focuses on children as young as infants to 12 years old, creating individualized curriculums to accommodate each child's needs, as well as tutoring services to help homeschooling parents whose children have difficult lesson plans.

“A lot of parents are interested in homeschooling but don’t feel the confidence to educate themselves, or don’t feel that they can give their child the best. We bring in teachers to help parents with that process," Hollander said.

Hollander added one of their biggest growing programs is the Hubling Playschool Program.

The Hubling Playschool Program allows parents to work in a different space at The Hub while their children learn in a separate area.

“The kids know they are here to learn and play and if they need their parents, they can just call out,” said Yuchi Yang, program director at the Hubling Program.

Hollander said she wanted to be able to provide a place for parents to get a break during the day while ensuring the enrichment of their children.

The Hub provides a parents lounge where parents can do work, drink coffee, check emails and take phone calls.

“They can take a class themselves. We’re doing Pilates for parents, yoga for parents, they can sit in the parents lounge in the massage chair and have a cup of coffee," Hollander said.

In light of this year's changes to the state's kindergarten requirements, where 4-year-olds can no longer be enrolled in Kindergarten, The Hub is also catering to those families as they prepare to launch a 4-year-old kindergarten pod.

“We’re noticing it and we see the discontent from the families and so we’re meeting them where they’re at and we’re providing a lot of services for 4-year-olds.”

Hollander said she has plans to expand to a second location within the next three years.