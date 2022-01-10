New England Patriots to Face Bills in Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend

The New England Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills for the third time this season in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday.

After the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, the Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills Saturday at 8:15 p.m. in Buffalo in the first round of the NFL playoffs. They split their two games during the regular season.

The Patriots defeated the Bills in a snowy, windy win in Buffalo when Quarterback Mac Jones threw only three passes and they ran the ball to victory. Then New England fell to Buffalo the day after Christmas. The bills currently hold the top seed in the AFC East.

New England suffered a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday. The 33-24 loss ensures the Patriots will enter the postseason as a wild card entrant for the first time since 1998.

New England has played on wild card weekend in the interim, most recently in 2019, but each of their 17 previous postseason appearances had been as AFC East champions.

On Sunday, Jones completed 20 of 30 passes for 261 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a fumble loss, capping off his rookie season with 3,540 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 67.6% of his passes and registering a 92.5 passer rating.

The team earned a spot in the playoffs last Sunday when they crushed the Jaguars.

Fans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night were understandably disappointed with the Patriots' performance against Miami.

“I think we’ll learn from it and do better. We always come back in the end so that’s what matters," said Pats fan Chris Tuttle.

“I think we did pretty good this year. Definitely," Sean Jameson said. "I don’t think people thought we were going to be as good as we are, we’re pretty good, so.”