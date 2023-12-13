New exit 74 off-ramp on I-95 North in East Lyme to open Friday

After months of construction, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will open the new I-95 North exit 74 off-ramp in East Lyme Friday at 6 a.m.

The new off-ramp marks a milestone for the major safety improvement project happening at I-95 and Route 161 in East Lyme. The exit 74 project aims to help traffic move safer and more freely.

According to the CT DOT, the current interchange configuration has resulted in nearly 200 crashes with more than 50 injuries between 2018 and 2021.

The project entails reconfiguring the exit 74 interchange, adding full length acceleration lanes, and creating 12-foot shoulders.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The new off-ramp is longer than the old one and will have an impact on the amount of traffic backing up on I-95 North, according to project engineer Andrew Millovitsch.

“Cars decelerating from doing 65 miles per hour on 95 mainline will have the chance to decelerate to go around this curve behind us here to get to the signalized intersection for Route 161," Millovitsch said.

As soon as the new off-ramp opens, it will open up space at the old off-ramp for crews to move into the next phase of construction for the four-year project.

"One year down, we got three left," Millovitsch said.

"Ultimately at the end of this $150 million project, people will notice the difference," said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the CT DOT. "They will feel the difference for generations to come.”

To learn more about the infrastructure project, click here.