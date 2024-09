New signs and exit numbers coming for Route 15

Parts of Route 15 will be getting new larger signs and new exit numbers starting on Monday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it will also replace sign supports.

This is happening on Route 15 in Stamford, Greenwich, New Canaan, Milford, Orange, Woodbridge, New Haven, Hamden, North Haven, Wallingford and Meriden.

This project is scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 9 and continue into 2026.

The state Department of Transportation said the existing signs are damaged or don’t meet the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices standards, which require larger signs, and new sign supports are needed as well.

The exit numbers will also change from sequential numbering to mileage-based numbering to meet federal standards.

The project will cost nearly $7.5 million, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Lane closures and detours

There will be lane closures on Route 15. Here is what you need to know about where and when:

Route 15 North – Greenwich (New York state line) to exit 28 off-ramp

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday-Wednesday)

6 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Thursday-Saturday)

5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Greenwich) exit 28 on-ramp to the New York state line

6 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday-Thursday)

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Friday)

6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Saturday)

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (Greenwich) exit 28 off-ramp to Stamford city line

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday-Tuesday)

6 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Wednesday-Friday)

7 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Saturday)

5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Greenwich) Stamford city line to exit 28 on-ramp

6 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Monday–Wednesday)

6 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Thursday-Friday)

4 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Saturday)

5 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North Stamford city line to exit 35 on-ramp

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Tuesday)

8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

6 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Thursday-Saturday)

5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Stamford) exit 35 on-ramp to Stamford city line

6 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Friday)

5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Saturday)

5 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (Stamford-Norwalk) exit 35 on-ramp to exit 39B off-ramp

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Wednesday)

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Thursday-Saturday)

5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Norwalk-Stamford) exit 39B on-ramp to exit 35 on-ramp

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Friday)

7 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Saturday)

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (Norwalk-Westport) exit 39B off-ramp to exit 41 off-ramp

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Sunday)

Route 15 South (Westport-Norwalk) exit 41 on-ramp to exit 39B on-ramp

6 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Friday)

5 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Saturday)

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (Westport-Fairfield) exit 41 off-ramp to exit 44 off-ramp

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Tuesday)

6 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Thursday-Saturday)

5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Fairfield-Westport) exit 44 on-ramp to exit 41 on-ramp

6 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Friday)

5 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Saturday)

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (Fairfield-Trumbull) exit 44 off-ramp to exit 48 on-ramp

6 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday–Tuesday)

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Wednesday-Friday)

5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Saturday)

4 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Trumbull-Fairfield) exit 48 off-ramp to exit 44 on-ramp

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

6 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Friday)

4 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Saturday)

5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (Trumbull) exit 48 on-ramp to Stratford town line

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Tuesday)

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Wednesday-Saturday)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Trumbull) Stratford town line to exit 48 off-ramp

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday–Tuesday)

8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Wednesday–Thursday)

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday-Sunday)

Route 15 North (Stratford - Milford) Stratford town line to exit 54 off-ramp

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Wednesday)

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday)

10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday)

10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Saturday)

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Milford - Stratford) exit 54 on-ramp to Stratford town line

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

11 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Friday)

11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday)

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (Milford – New Haven) exit 54 off-ramp to exit 59 on-ramp

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday)

11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday)

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (New Haven-Milford) exit 59 off-ramp to exit 54 on-ramp

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday)

11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday)

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (New Haven–North Haven) exit 59 on-ramp to exit 63 off-ramp

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Wednesday)

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Thursday)

9 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday)

11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday)

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (North Haven - New Haven) exit 63 on-ramp to exit 59 off-ramp

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday)

10 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday)

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 North (North Haven-Wallingford) exit 63 off-ramp to Meriden town line

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday)

11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday)

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Route 15 South (Wallingford-North Haven) Meriden town line to exit 63 on-ramp

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Friday)

10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Saturday)

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Limited-access highway ramps

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Secondary two-lane roads

(One lane in each direction)

Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Secondary multilane roads

(More than one lane in each direction)