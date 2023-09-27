New funding aims to address Allen Street drainage issues in New Britain

A resolution proposed at a common council meeting in New Britain on Wednesday designates approximately $4 million to go toward an Allen Street drainage improvement project.

The proposal comes as the Allen Street area continues to experience flooding, and residents have complained about recent and previous flooding for decades.

People who live in the area called for more to be done after torrential rain left neighborhoods underwater earlier this month.

The Public Works Department will receive no more than $4 million to begin work on the improvement project. The common council voted to use funds from the city's Rainy Day account.

The resolution passed during Wednesday night's common council meeting. It's unknown when the project will begin, but people in the area can expect to see improvements.