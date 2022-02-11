Hartford

New Grant Program Aims to Heal Hartford Youth From Pandemic

By Caroline LeCour

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

A new grant program now available for Hartford youth aims for helping heal those with struggles and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Luke Bronin and the Department of Families Youth and Recreation (DFCYR) announced Friday The Hartford Unity grant program, which is available for city children and young adults.

It's aimed for those who are in need of mental health or wellness services.

"We've got some great youth serving organizations in our community, and this grant program helps give them the resources they need to reach more young people and do more for the young people they serve,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a press release.

Programs will offer skills such as positive peer relationship building, mental health and coping skills, financial literacy or even entrepreneurial/business development. 

“From sports, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial development to mental health services, life skills, and mentorship, we look forward to partnering with our community to support our kids in every way we can,” said Bronin.

Providers can apply for the program through the Hartford Unity program's website.

For more information, you can email YouthEngagementGrants@hartford.gov or call (860) 757-9595.

