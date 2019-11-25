New Grocery Store Opens in Downtown Hartford

A new grocery store has opened in downtown Hartford.

The Hartford Food Market opened Monday morning at the corner of Main Street and Central Row.

The owners of the market are offering customers a wide array of choices, including fresh fruits and vegetables, boxed and organic foods, a buffet, juice bar and grill serving up hot and cold food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The family of eight brothers saw an opportunity in downtown Hartford because of the location and the limited grocery options in the area, so they brought their business from New York and decided to give Hartford a chance.

“We’re so happy because right now it looks like we’re doing good. It looks like it’s going to work for us here,” said Nassar Alkutainy, the owner.

This is the second grocery store to open in the area in the last three years.