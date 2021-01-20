New Haven Activists Call for Social, Economic Justice on Inauguration Day

As a new administration takes over in Washington DC, activists in New Haven rallied to call for social and economic justice.

While in their vehicles, activists and protesters blocked lanes on Church Street in front of New Haven City Hall for nearly an hour. They say they want to make sure they’re heard.

“We are gathered here to say that the people’s needs must be met,” said Catherine John with Black and Brown United in Action. “We demand accountability and actual real results.”

“I’m here because what I saw on January 6 was frightening and something that needed to have a counter response to,” said Eric Maroney with Central Connecticut Democratic Socialists of America.

Protestors drove through the streets of New Haven honking their horns. Several people marched up and down the road calling for unity and for change. Those who spoke in front of city hall demanded healthcare for all, racial justice, economic help, and a comprehensive immigration policy.

During the rally, New Haven’s mayor stopped by and spoke to the crowd.

With the country now led by a new president, activists say they’ll continue to push for change.