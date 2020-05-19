New Haven Adds Two New Testing Sites

The city of New Haven has two new coronavirus testing sites in partnership with Murphy Medical Associates, bringing the total number of sites in the city to seven.

The new sites are at Lincoln Bassett Elementary and Hill Central School.

Mayor Justin Elicker said that the city is focusing on bringing testing to hotspots and vulnerable populations, especially in areas where fewer people have access to cars.

New Haven Testing Sites and Hours

Day/Chapel St. Site, 1312 Chapel Street

Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays to Sundays 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Online registration required. Call 203-658-6051 for help.

Lincoln-Bassett School, 130 Bassett Street

Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Online registration required. Call 203-658-6051 for help.

Hill Central School, 140 Dewitt Street

Fridays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Online registration required. Call 203-658-6051 for help.

CVS Drive-Up Rapid Testing Site, 60 Sargent Drive

CT Online registration required, call for assistance: (203) 946-4949

Open Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., appointment only.

Yale New Haven Health Testing site, 150 Sargent Drive

Doctor's prescription necessary and call confirmation required. Call: 203-688-1700 or 833-275-9644

Open Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointment only.

Fair Haven Community Health Center Testing Site, 374 Grand Avenue

Call 24 hours in advance for appointment: 203-871-4179

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointment only.

Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center Testing Site, 226 Dixwell Avenue

Call for an appointment: 203-503-3000

Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., appointment only.

The Day/Chapel St. site, Lincoln-Bassett School and Hill Central School are offering testing even if you are not showing symptoms.

Elicker has said anyone in New Haven with or without symptoms can get tested. It is at no cost and no doctor’s note is needed. If so, the New Haven Health Department can assist with a letter and should be contacted if there’s a request for payment.