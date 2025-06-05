New Haven Adult & Continuing Education holds 2025 commencement ceremony

Over 100 adults graduated at the New Haven Adult & Continuing Education Center at Southern Connecticut State University’s John Lyman Center.

The commencement ceremony celebrated over 135 adult students, including 20 who completed their certified nursing assistant certification and two who earned their U.S citizenship.

“Today we gather to witness the transformative power of education any stage of life, throughout your adult ed journey, all of you, now think back guys, have overcome the obstacles of life, work, family, your resilient spirit has propelled you forward to put you right in the seat you are right here, right now," NHAEC Principal Michelle Bonora said.

The keynote speaker was Honorable Probate Court Judge Clifton Graves who shared analogies about the importance of overcoming obstacles and growing out of your comfort zone.

The adults who earned their high school diplomas, through various programming, all faced different obstacles in their efforts to getting back on track.

Mary Orta of New Haven said for her, it was extremely difficult to obtain her diploma the traditional way due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and afterwards she didn’t have plans on returning to school.

She said it was ultimately her family and her 4-month-old daughter who motivated her to earn her degree.

“Basically I'm doing everything on my own so I was like, 'I'm going to get it, I'm going to do what I want to do in the medical field,' I want to be a nurse,” Orta said.

Meantime, Isaiah Hampton and Naryah Bazemore said it was the teachers who made all the difference.

"The teachers had a good connection with the students and you can see which ones they rock with and stuff like that but overall they welcome everybody," Bazemore said.

Bazemore said she was given the support she needed, thanks to the smaller classroom sizes.

“They give you more encouragement to get it done, they have more passion and they genuinely care about you getting it done, getting it finished," she said.