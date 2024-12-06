New Haven

New Haven Animal Shelter seeks answers after puppy abandoned near dumpster

By Jennifer Cuevas

The New Haven Animal Shelter is seeking information from the public after a puppy was abandoned in New Haven.

On Wednesday, the animal shelter made a post on Facebook about a small dog abandoned in Monterey Place in New Haven. The dog was left in a crate with its belongings.

The animal shelter said the dog was taken to a veterinarian by the person who found it, and was then taken to the shelter.

The dog is in good condition at the shelter.

People in New Haven were shocked and disappointed to hear about the abandoned dog.

“I love dogs, so that would have really brought me to tears if I would’ve seen that,” resident Cynthia Harrison said. 

Another resident shared her sadness at the dog being left next to a dumpster.

"That's terrible what they've done to this dog, because there are people who would like a dog, or a shelter. Bring them to a shelter, you don't just leave them out there in the cold,” Sheila Gatison said.

Meanwhile, Zilla Cannamela, president of Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates, was outraged over the abandoned dog.

"The fact that he was abandoned next to the dumpster like trash was abominable,” Cannamela said.

The organization is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.

"If they know there's consequences then, they'll take the time to seek help instead of just dumping or throwing away an animal like garbage," Cannamela said.

