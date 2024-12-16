Police arrest suspect in New Haven armed carjacking

New Haven police have arrested a suspect in an armed carjacking on Saturday night.

The victim called police just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday and said they had been parked at Orchard Street and Henry Street when three males with guns approached, pointed the weapons and said to get out of the vehicle, police said.

The carjackers then got into the car and fled on Orchard Street toward Dixwell Avenue, police said.

Officers found the vehicle in the Fair Haven section of the city and the driver attempted to flee, but officers stopped the car in the area of Sherman Avenue and Elizabeth Street after using stop sticks and pursuing the car, police said.

A 41-year-old New Haven man was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, failure to obey officer signal, engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving.

No one was injured.

Detectives are investigating. Police ask anyone who saw what happened to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).