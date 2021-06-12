new haven

New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing Opens

NBC Connecticut

New Haven's botanical garden of healing, dedicated to the victims of gun violence in the city, opened Saturday.

Three moms who lost their children to gun violence were the driving force behind this project.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"In places like this where we can have more mutual understanding, share our stories, and support each other more, these are the places where we can convene and work together to find a pathway to fix these problems," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

NBC Connecticut

As a part of Saturday's ceremony, the names of all the city's victims of gun violence between 1976 and today were read.

Local

Travelers Championship 36 mins ago

Travelers Championship and Businesses Prepare For Return of Fans

Middletown 1 hour ago

5 Displaced in Middletown House Fire

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

new havengun violencebotanical gardenhealingnew haven gun violence
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us