New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing Opens

New Haven's botanical garden of healing, dedicated to the victims of gun violence in the city, opened Saturday.

Three moms who lost their children to gun violence were the driving force behind this project.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"In places like this where we can have more mutual understanding, share our stories, and support each other more, these are the places where we can convene and work together to find a pathway to fix these problems," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

NBC Connecticut

As a part of Saturday's ceremony, the names of all the city's victims of gun violence between 1976 and today were read.

For more information, click here.