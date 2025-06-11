New Haven celebrates transformation of Fair Haven Community Health Care Clinic

Fair Haven Community Health Care, along with community, local, and state partners, celebrated a ribbon-cutting for its brand new facility.

The health clinic has offered services, oftentimes at low to no cost, to the community for over 50 years.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fair Haven Community Health Care CEO Dr. Suzanne Lagarde said Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting celebrated the clinic’s first-ever major capital expansion since its launch in 1971.

“We worked really hard, we listened to the community, they told us they wanted space, they wanted color, they wanted light and we tried very hard to incorporate those suggestions,” Lagarde said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Capital Expansion Campaign began in December of 2022, raising close to $4 million from 122 generous donors.

The 36,000-square-foot building will expand its primary care services, behavioral health, and Diabetes Prevention Program through a new program called “Food as Medicine.”

A food pharmacy will also be available on site to help address food insecurity and chronic illness.

"Our plan is to bring in healthy foods and help people with certain medical conditions learn how to use food as part of their medical program,” said Lagarde.

Dr. Lagarde added part of the clinic’s mission is to create a space that provides equal access to healthcare for all patients, regardless of insurance status.

“Everyone is welcome here regardless of color, race, creed, who you love, anybody who needs help here, we firmly believe that healthcare is a basic human right.”

At the ribbon-cutting and grand opening, local and state leaders addressed the uncertainty as it relates to federal funding to federally qualified health clinics.

“There are renewed efforts to dismantle Medicaid as we know it, a lifeline for millions including the families that come here to this center, seeking compassionate, affordable and culturally rooted care,” said Karen Dubois-Walton, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.

Others spoke out against the possible cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

“We’re here really to recommit ourselves to the concept that we will always be there for those individuals regardless of what happens in Washington because that’s the values that we hold. That’s the values of Fair Haven, that’s the values of New Haven,” said Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

Sen. Martin Looney (D-Pro Tem) reinforced the importance of community health clinics.

"It’s just appalling, what we're seeing coming from Washington, the assault on public health and places like Fair Haven to fight against that and to plant a marker for humane healthcare,” Looney said.

Looney was instrumental to the project by helping to bring state funding through COVID relief money.

To commemorate Looney’s commitment to affordable healthcare to all, the clinic’s lobby was named after him and his wife, Ellen.

Lagarde also restated her commitment to continue to serve the community, despite the funding uncertainties ahead.

"We’re not going to break any laws, we plan to follow all executive orders but we know we're not going to abandon any patients so we’re setting structures in place that will allow us to do that.”

The facility uses no fossil fuels, has four electric vehicle chargers, and will soon be powered by solar panels as part of the clinic’s commitment to the environment.