new haven

New Haven Church Vandalized With Satanic Symbol

the front doors of Saint Mary's Church in New Haven
NBC Connecticut

St. Mary’s Church in New Haven canceled masses on Thursday after discovering vandalism to the church in the morning.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A New Haven church canceled masses and other services on Thursday after it was vandalized overnight, according to the church's pastor.

St. Mary's Parish posted a message on Facebook Thursday that words and symbols, including a satanic one, had been painted on the doors of St. Joseph's Church on Edwards Street.

The vandalism was discovered around 6 a.m.

Local

Big East 32 mins ago

BIG EAST Cancels Non-Conference Competition for Six Sports; UConn Football Season Not Impacted

Glalstonbury 2 hours ago

Drive-By Shooting at Glastonbury Hotel Injures Mother, Toddler: Police

The message from Rev. John Paul said the church would be closed for the day and that its two daily masses, confessions, and afternoon Adoration were canceled.

It was unclear if the church would be able to open on Friday, Rev. Paul said.

New Haven police said they were looking into details on the vandalism.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us