New Haven City Employee Receives Thousands in Fraudulent Overtime Payments: Warrant

New Haven Police have arrested a city employee that's accused of collecting over $11,000 in overtime hours that weren't worked, according to an arrest warrant.

The police department said the Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement Department's executive administrative assistant received approximately $11,485 in unauthorized overtime payments for the current fiscal year, which spans from July 2022 to July 2023.

In an arrest warrant for Dennice Pair, authorities say she received more than half of the department's overtime budget. She's responsible for payroll, invoicing, purchase orders, obtaining timecards and entering documents into a database which facilitates payroll.

Information was being incorrectly entered into the database and in the span of five months, Pair claimed she worked over 200 hours in overtime. This amounts to roughly $3,000 in overtime payments a month, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Pair was arrested Friday after she turned herself into the police department. She has a court-set bond of $5,000, according to police.

For much of the overtime hours logged by Pair, there were "very few activity touchpoints logged," which raised red flags because the majority of her job is computer-based, the warrant states.

Police said they were told Pair doesn't need overtime to fulfill her job responsibilities "unless there's an extenuating circumstance or additional tasks assigned to her."

The warrant states that Pair had previously requested a reclassification which would increase her pay, but the request was denied. She requested the reclassification in 2022 because "she felt like she was doing more work than her job entailed."

Pair was placed on administrative leave and when officers tried to contact her in January, they were unable to reach her. The arrest warrant was signed on April 6 and she was taken into custody on April 14.