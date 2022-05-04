New Haven City Hall, Another Building Evacuated Due to Potential Bomb Threat

New Haven City Hall is one of two buildings being evacuated because of a potential bomb threat, according to officials.

Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said a man called city hall at about 4:15 p.m. and said there was a bomb in the building.

The other building evacuated is 200 Orange Street, which appears to house several city offices including the city clerk's office and the probate court.

The buildings were evacuated as a precaution, Fontana said.

Church Street appears to be closed to traffic.

Officials haven't found anything in the building. The search remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.