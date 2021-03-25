New Haven City Leaders to Speak Out About Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans

Local city leaders in New Haven and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will gather this afternoon to speak out about hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Tong, along with the Anti-Defamation League, members of the City’s Cultural Equity Task Force, as well as residents, faith leaders, and city officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at Pho Ketkeo to condemn attacks.

According to reports distributed by STOPAAPIHATE.ORG, nearly 3,300 incidents of hate against Asian-Americans were reported in 2020 and more than 500 have been reported in 2021.

“Our leaders need to be quickly condemning these actions. They need to be showing solidarity with the groups that are being attacked, then we need to build an infrastructure to root out the hate and supremacy that seems to be largely driving this,” Ken Barone, of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at Central Connecticut State University, said.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to pass hate crime legislation amid a rise in discrimination and violence against Asian Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic, CNBC reports.

According to NBC News, the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act would provide law enforcement with additional support to address hate crimes related to the Covid-19 pandemic

Earlier this week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a halt to all violence against Asians and people of Asian descent.