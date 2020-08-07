New Haven Closes Lighthouse Point Park Due to Storm Damage

New Haven closed Lighthouse Point Park on Friday due to widespread damage left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias.

There is tree damage throughout the park, causing a safety hazard for residents and visitors, according to a release from Mayor Justin Elicker.

The park also has no power, which means there are no working bathrooms for the public to use.

“We are working hard to get everyone back online after the storm,” Elicker said. “Over the past three days, we have reduced the number of households without power in half and will continue to work with United Illuminating and City Departments to get this done. I want to thank all City staff for working nonstop through this crisis and thank our residents for being patient in this challenging time."

The park will remain closed until further notice.

As of Friday morning, there were still about 5,000 households in New Haven without power, according to Elicker.