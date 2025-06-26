New Haven couple looks back on 10 years of federally legalized same-sex marriage

Thursday marks 10 years since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage was legal.

NBC Connecticut revisited a New Haven couple at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in Connecticut. They reflected on the legal battle in the state.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Barb and Robin Levine-Ritterman have been together for 36 years. They've raised two children in New Haven.

“I remember thinking that gay marriage was an impossible dream, and to see that happen in our lifetimes has been transformational," Barb said. “When we hit the 36-year mark in November, 36 years together, we will have been together for half my life. I never knew such love could be possible for me.”

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Picturing this life wasn’t always clear. In 2004, Barb and Robin were one of eight couples to sue the state of Connecticut to make same-sex marriage legal.

The battle was even more urgent as Barb was fighting breast cancer. The couple said the legal rights they had under a civil union were not guaranteed.

"We knew stories of people being denied the right to see their same-sex partner in intensive care units," Barb said. "While I'm in treatment, I develop a reaction to a chemo drug that gives me a life-threatening pneumonia. They're talking about putting me in intensive care and my worry is, will Robin be able to see me there?"

The state later legalized gay marriage in 2008. Barb and Robin were the first couple to get a marriage license.

The two married six months later and in 2015, gay couples across the country were also able to.

"Obviously there are people who still don't agree with our choices or our lifestyle. It's not just, it's a choice. It's who we are," Robin said. "But I feel like there's just so much more openness. And once people meet us, they realize we're no different than anybody else."

Socially, the couple feels acceptance is widespread. Politically, the story is different. Lawmakers in nine states have introduced measures to try to chip away at same-sex couples' right to marry.

“It’s so engrained now in the fabric of our lives," Robin said. "It's hard to imagine how we could go backwards in time.”

Connecticut’s same-sex marriage law would still stand if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell v. Hodges, which established the right for same-sex couples to marry nationwide. But that doesn’t ease their worries.

“It's not just the talk about rights for marriage equality," Barb said. "It's transgender rights. It's immigrant rights. It's a whole series of judicial rollbacks.”

After years of fighting for change, Barb and Robin hope all the progress isn’t lost.

The two had a message to young people who are facing challenges.

“Be who you are and feel comfortable and good about who you are," Robin said.

"Know that we all stand on the shoulders of giants," Barb said. "We can be here and do what we can because of those who came before us."