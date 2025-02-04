New Haven daycare center provides rent-free homes for educators

Friends Center for Children in New Haven is giving their educators a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through its Teacher Housing Initiative.

Friends Center for Children started the initiative back in 2021 as a way to support their educators with their largest expense: rent.

“Rent right now is outrageous. In our state -- in Connecticut -- 50% of household incomes go to housing,” saidAllyx Schiavone, executive director at Friends Center for Children.

On Tuesday, dozens of center volunteers spent the day furnishing the program’s newest home that will house two of the center’s early childhood educators.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“As of tonight, when they move in, we’ll have nine educators housed and our goal is to have 24 educators in our housing units by 2028,” Schiavone said.

Schiavone said the work is funded 100% through philanthropy work. They currently have three houses in their portfolio but plan to expand over the following years.

“We’re really, in my opinion, creating an opportunity to value humans in a way that they should be, especially early childhood education teachers, who take care of us when we’re our youngest selves.”

The intent of providing rent-free housing is to allow their educators a chance at property ownership, according to Schiavone.

“Educators will be assigned with a financial advisor to help them figure out their goals so they can pay off their credit, then buy a car then buy a home and then move out of housing.”

Eric Gil, an assistant teacher at Friends Center for Children, is one of the teachers that moved into the house.

Gil, who currently lives in Waterbury, said he will be moving into the house with his younger brother, who is studying nursing.

“I’m so excited, it's going to save me a lot of energy, money, and time,” Gil said.

He said he is beyond grateful for the center’s program and believes it's an initiative that can truly help educators and in turn also helps young students.

“If you improve the life of your educators, that's going to reflect in their work and they're going to do a better job.”

Gil will get to live rent-free in the house so long he remains employed by Friends Center for Children.

The house was designed by students in the Yale School of Architecture's Jim Vlock Building Project.

“It's an amazing experience to watch our educators interact with those students and learn how to build a house, how to create a house, what to think about, and the students get an opportunity to explore architecture, and then they build it,” Schiavone said.