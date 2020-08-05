tropical storm isaias

New Haven Emergency Officials to Discuss Isaias Response Efforts

a large tree down across a road in New Haven
NBC Connecticut

New Haven emergency management officials will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss cleanup efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Mayor Justin Elicker tweeted on Wednesday morning that there were still more than 8,000 United Illuminating customers in New Haven without power. The number of outages in New Haven was nearly 12,000 during the height of the storm on Tuesday.

The mayor also reported trees and wires down on several streets around the city.

Local

Hamden 3 hours ago

Police Officer Injured in Hamden Crash; Others Have Close Call While Investigating

tropical storm isaias 5 hours ago

Cleanup East of the River Continues As Power Remains Out

The news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.

This article tagged under:

tropical storm isaiasnew havenisaias
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us