New Haven Emergency Officials to Discuss Isaias Response Efforts

New Haven emergency management officials will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss cleanup efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Mayor Justin Elicker tweeted on Wednesday morning that there were still more than 8,000 United Illuminating customers in New Haven without power. The number of outages in New Haven was nearly 12,000 during the height of the storm on Tuesday.

The mayor also reported trees and wires down on several streets around the city.

The news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.