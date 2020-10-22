New Haven Family Reinvents Trick-or-Treating During COVID-19

Ghost, ghouls , goblins and candy are all staples of the Halloween season, but this year with COVID-19 New Haven natives Henry and Lucy Dunn knew the haunted holiday was bound to look a little different.

"I didn’t really have any plans but I was still disappointed because it’s always fun to go out and get free candy," said 14-year-old Lucy Dunn.

But with a new invention, their dad was determined to make trick-or-treating fun for them and the whole community.

Casey Dunn suggested making a candy shoot for COVID. With several tools and parts and pieces from the backyard a COVID candy shoot was made.

"If the button there is lit then that means the buzzer is on upstairs so if you press the buzzer will go off. So they’ll use the tongs and put the candy down the shoot," explained Lucy Dunn.

The goal is to be safe but to also spread some Halloween joy around the area. Through a community email, Susie Metrick learned of the creative candy display and decided to bring her 85-year-old father for a sweet treat.

"I think it’s just a wonderful gesture to the whole community. We have to socially distance but we're also giving to each other. It’s very symbolic gesture of giving I just think it’s wonderful," Metrick said.

Next door neighbor David Rosen is thankful for the new device.

"This is the best idea ever. It helps create community, it’s a wonderful contribution to the community and I just hope they don’t run out of candy," he said.

The Dunn family said due to concerns when it comes to crowding the shoot will not be up or active on Halloween night.