New Haven fights overdoses with free drug-testing resources, Narcan training

A spike in overdoses prompted the City of New Haven to respond with free Narcan training and drug-use resources.

The City of New Haven’s Health Department Director Maritza Bond said between May 30 through June 6, there were a total of 38 overdoses.

“About 33 to be exact, non-fatal overdoses, with five fatal overdoses. That’s pretty significant in such a short period of time,” Bond said.

Bond added between June 1 and the morning of June 3 is when 19 overdoses were recorded, which prompted the city to activate its Level 2 “increased risk” spike protocol.

“It is of concern when we have five fatalities not even in a full week, that’s someone’s brother, sister, cousin, relative, friend, it's a life that’s lost,” Bond said.

A map of the city shows the overdoses were not unique to any particular neighborhood; the demographic of overdoses were men 60 and older, according to Bond.

“We want to encourage the community to never use alone, and so it's important that they go to get free drug testing at 270 Congress Ave, [New Haven Syringe Services Program] or they can call them at 203-996-0162," she said.

Director Elizabeth Znamierowski of the New Haven Syringe Services Program, which helps the city with its testing, provided the following statement:

"The New Haven Syringe Services Program at 270 Congress Ave. runs a confidential community drug checking program to encourage individuals to learn more about the unpredictable drug supply. Drug remnants/samples tested by our program have indicated that the current supply is changing quickly and may contain substances like fentanyl [in varying concentrations] and sedatives like medetomidine and procaine. Drug checking results enable our team to tailor conversations with individuals, empowering them to make informed decisions surrounding their use.

We encourage individuals to bring in their drugs for testing, use a small amount of their drug at a time, avoid using alone, and if someone appears to be overdosing, give naloxone and call 911. Drug checking is one way to build knowledge, reduce risks, and take care of the New Haven community. The New Haven Syringe Services Program also gives out naloxone, sterile syringes, and prescribes medications for opioid use disorder."

In response to the spike, the city will offer free CPR and Narcan nasal spray training at various locations.

Free drug testing strips can also be obtained at the New Haven Health Department located at 424 Chapel St.