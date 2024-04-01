New Haven fire captain injured in 2021 house fire says he's retired from fire department

A fire captain that was badly injured in a house fire in New Haven in 2021 and returned to work two years later says he has retired from the fire department.

Fire captain Samod Rankins said the decision to retire came after months of careful consideration. He said the injuries he sustained in the line of duty continue to affect his life permanently.

He was critically injured on May 12, 2021, while battling a fire on Valley Street in New Haven. Rankins was found unconscious as crews fought the fire. Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, died in the fire and two other firefighters were injured.

After a long recovery from his injuries, Rankins returned to work in May of 2023. A few months prior, he sued the city alleging the fire department refused to let him return after getting the all-clear from his doctors in November of 2022.

"Though retiring at age 31 and after working only six years may seem unusual, I am grateful for the financial freedom it provides, affording me the opportunity to spend more time with my family, heal, travel and share experiences with fellow firefighters across our nation," Rankins wrote in his retirement letter.

In the retirement letter, Rankins also thanked Lt. Matthew Thomas and Paramedic Tyrone Reed for saving his life.

Rankins was hired by New Haven Fire Department in 2018. He said his retirement was effective on March 29.

You can read the full retirement letter below:

After months of careful consideration, I have made the decision to officially retire from the City

of New Haven Fire Department effective March 29, 2024. Unfortunately, the injuries I sustained

in the Line of Duty continue to affect my life permanently.

Before joining the Fire Service, I often wondered how I would cope with trauma, and honestly

didn’t know if I could. It didn't take long to find out. In this line of work, things happen quickly

and frequently around here. Like many of us, I've faced moments of regret. Throughout your

career, there will be times when you question your commitment. Excitement starts to fade

after a few years on the job, routine sets in, politics wear you down, nights away from home

become unbearable and friendships fluctuate, but the impact of your experiences remains

constant. The things I did, the things I saw, and the lives saved and lost all had an impact. While

many may try to empathize with the horrors I've experienced, the depth of that trauma is

incomprehensible to those who haven't experienced it firsthand. And that's okay; they don't

need to fully grasp it. To all my fellow firefighters, I urge you to hold onto the person you were

before joining the fire service, keep that version of yourself tucked away within, consult with

them when things get difficult. That version of yourself is the real you, just without the

baggage. In this unpredictable line of work, it’s essential to stay informed, train, and give your

best effort, while recognizing that ultimately, a higher power determines the outcome of your

efforts.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Lt. Matthew Thomas and Paramedic Tyrone Reed for saving

my life, as well as to my friends, family, Recruit-Class 61, colleagues, and the entire community

for their unwavering support over the years. Though retiring at age 31 and after working only

six years may seem unusual, I am grateful for the financial freedom it provides, affording me

the opportunity to spend more time with family, heal, travel, and share experiences with fellow

firefighters across our nation.