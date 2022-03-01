New Haven Fire Chief Fights to Keep Job

New Haven is considering keeping Fire Chief John Alston in the position for several more years, but some members of his own department want him out.

“It's been a tough, but rewarding experience,” said Alston during a virtual meeting on Monday as a Board of Alders committee focused on whether he should be reappointed.

“I've had to make some difficult and unpopular decisions, which I believe were in the best interest of our city, our department, for people, businesses and schools,” said Alston.

This has not been an easy time for the department amid Covid challenges and the death of a firefighter during a fire last year.

The New Haven Firefighters Union questioned the chief’s overall leadership.

“I don’t think this department has the morale it should have and there are a lot of guys that are hurting,” said Gerard Bellamy, a New Haven firefighter.

The union called for the board to decline the mayor’s recommendation to keep the chief on the job.

It raised concerns including about training, outdated equipment and more than 100 fire hydrants that are out of service.

“Not only are the citizens in jeopardy by not replacing and taking care of those hydrants, but our members are,” said union president Patrick Cannon.

Alston defended his work on that issue and others raised.

And some spoke in support of him including when it comes to recruitment.

“What Chief Alston has done putting another three classes in the last five years, all over 70 percent minority, women is remarkable,” said Board of Fire Commissioners Chair Steven Cousin.

The alders talked about potentially a four-year term for the fire chief.

While no final decision was made on Monday, we’re told now this heads to the full Board of Alders where a vote is expected at its first meeting in March.