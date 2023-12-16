New Haven Fire Department makes the holidays special for children in need

Santa’s elves were busy Friday afternoon at the Dixwell Firehouse in New Haven. Firefighters were hanging lights, making sure everything was just right for more than 100 kids coming to see Santa.

“They light up when they see Santa and they get a toy and bring a little bit of light to them when they’re here,” said firefighter Jack Erickson.

There were 300 toys for children in need in the court system. Firefighter Michael Rickaby says the number of children in is much larger than the 120 who signed up to be there.

He says he was told there were so many kids that it was hard to pick the ones who would get a chance to hang out with Santa and the fire department for the giveaway.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It’s a Toys for Tots event that’s close to Rickaby, who chose to organize it. That’s because he’s not only a New Haven firefighter, but also a Marine Corps reservist. He serves as an officer with the 25th Marine Regiment in Ft. Devens, Mass.

“The holidays for everybody can be a stressful time and even if it’s for a couple hours that you can take your mind off of all the stress and hang out with Santa and friends and family, that’s our objective,” Rickaby said.

They set a stage for Santa where children got to talk to him and take photos and each child got to leave with at least one toy.

“They get to do a switch if they don’t like what they get. They can change it out for another toy,” Erickson said.

And Rickaby hopes to one day meet the needs of all of the kids in the system.

“To keep adding kids every year and make it a bigger and better event every year,” he said.