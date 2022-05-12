Ceremony to Honor Fallen New Haven Firefighter Torres a Year After Line of Duty Death

The New Haven Fire Department today will honor firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. in a ceremony, marking a year since he died in the line of duty.

The 30-year-old firefighter died after going into a burning home on Valley Street in New Haven to rescue people and fight the fire early on the morning of Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

At 10 a.m., New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. and other members of the New Haven Fire Department will take part in a ceremony honoring Torres.

The ceremony will be at the Dixwell Station, Engine 6, at 125 Goffe Street, where Torres was assigned.

Torres, who grew up in West Haven, had dreamed of being a firefighter from the age of 2. He joined the New Haven Fire Department in July 2019.