New Haven fire lieutenant accused of sex assault

A lieutenant in the New Haven Fire Department is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and he has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Keith Norfleet, 33, and said he is accused of sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman while he was off-duty.

They started investigating in December and police obtained the arrest warrant on Aug. 22, charging Norfleet with sexual assault in the first degree.

He voluntarily surrendered himself to the police department on Friday, Aug. 25.

Norfleet was released on a $150,000 bond and police said he was arraigned in court today.

“In light of these charges, Lieutenant Norfleet has been placed on administrative leave by the New Haven Fire Department, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and these legal proceedings. An internal departmental investigation has been opened and we will refer all findings to the New Haven Board of Fire Commissioners and other City of New Haven officials for appropriate action,” New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said in a statement.